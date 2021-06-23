Supreme Court Says First Amendment Protects Off-Campus Student Free Speech
In a major expansion of student free speech rights, the Supreme Court has held that judges should be skeptical of schools’ attempts to regulate students’ off-campus speech, including posts on social media. The student in the case, Manahoy School District v. B.L., posted a profanity-laced message on Snapchat that included a picture of B. L. raising her middle finger and captioned “F*** school” and ‘f*** cheer”. The school disciplined her and the Supreme Court has ruled, 8-1, that the school exceeded its authority.www.forbes.com