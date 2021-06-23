Three local men arrested for roles in January Capitol riot
Three local men were arrested Wednesday morning on charges stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Samuel Christopher Fox, of Mt. Pleasant; Mitchell Paul Vukich of New Brighton; and Nicholas J. Perretta of Baden, were arrested on charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.www.wpxi.com