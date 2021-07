In Michigan, Gage Cannabis (Gage Growth Corp, CSE:GAGE) has managed to get itself on the radar of several research analysts this summer and all agree that the company is a buy. Eight Capital, Viridian Capital Advisors and PI Financial have all issued reports with Buy ratings and target prices ranging from C$4.25 to C$7.50. Gage was lately selling for C$2.47 on the Canadian Securities Exchange and $2.14 in the U.S. at the Over-The-Counter Marketplace.