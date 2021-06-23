Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

American Financial Group (AFG) to pay a special, one-time cash dividend of $12 to $14

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that it intends to pay a special, one-time cash dividend of $12.00 to $14.00 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock soon after the closing of the sale of its Annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The dividend is subject to AFG Board of Directors' approval.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afg#Board Of Directors#Dividend#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Annuity#Massmutual#Afg Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

EMCOR Group (EME) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

EMCOR Group (NYSE: EME) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 16, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.4 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts TaskUs, Inc (TASK) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew O\'Neill initiates coverage on TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $61.00. The analyst comments "TaskUs is a fast...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin initiates coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATY) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on July...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spark Infrastructure Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:SKI)

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. In other news, insider Lianne Buck bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($39,285.71). Also, insider Richard (Rick) Francis 274,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend of $0.08

LON BRLA opened at GBX 406.91 ($5.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.87. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of £159.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.04.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on October 29th

LON WYN opened at GBX 533.25 ($6.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 466.91. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Q.e.p. Co., Inc. (QEPC) Declares $0.05 One-time Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Q.e.p. Co., Inc. (OTC: QEPC) declared a one-time dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2021, with an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy