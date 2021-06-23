American Financial Group (AFG) to pay a special, one-time cash dividend of $12 to $14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that it intends to pay a special, one-time cash dividend of $12.00 to $14.00 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock soon after the closing of the sale of its Annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The dividend is subject to AFG Board of Directors' approval.