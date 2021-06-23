Cancel
Hot days, hot cars: WSDOT gives reminder to be careful about car temps during the heat wave

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
WESTERN WASHINGTON — As Western Washington enters a heat wave this weekend, WSDOT is reminding drivers to be careful with hot temperatures inside cars.

The forecast is predicting temperatures of almost 100 degrees from Saturday through Monday and the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for the weekend.

WSDOT said temperatures inside your car can increase 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, making it crucial that drivers don’t leave kids or pets unattended.

If the outside temperature is 90 degrees, within an hour the internal temperature of the car can reach 133 degrees.

The agency is also reminding people to bring extra water, wear sunglasses and stay in the shade whenever possible.

©2021 Cox Media Group

