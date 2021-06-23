UA Schedules Summer Commencement, Masks Not Required for Vaccinated Attendees

The University of Alabama has announced its summer 2021 commencement schedule, and there are some notable distinctions from last year's socially distanced ceremony. The ceremonies are broken into two blocks on July 31 at Coleman Coliseum, one at 8:30 a.m. and the next at noon. Over 1,000 socially distanced students will walk across the stage to receive their degrees. Unlike last year, though, no tickets will be required for entry, and there is no limit to the number of guests graduates are allowed to invite.