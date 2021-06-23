A Day in the Life of…Floatie
On their debut album Voyage Out, Floatie deliver something fresh and unexpected. If alt-dreamy was a thing, Floatie have already mastered it, with a seamless musicality and a lighthearted sound that’s gloriously tough to pin down. That’s not to say their songs are without substance. “Shiny is about finding the drive to make choices that will give you self-assurance and help you to feel worthy of others’ companionship,” says singer/guitarist Sam Bern. “It is about forcing your own luck by committing to your decisions. ‘Some luck, it’s happenstance, or consequence.’”www.spin.com