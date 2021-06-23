Struggling Fever return home to face Wings

An interesting matchup in the WNBA is set for Thursday night, as the Dallas Wings look to get back towards the .500 mark against the struggling Indiana Fever. Dallas goes into Indiana sitting seventh in the WNBA with a 6-8 record. After a rough 1-4 start, the Wings turned things around, and have picked up steam as of late. The team had won four of their last six games before falling to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. That stretch included a pair of wins against the Phoenix Mercury. Dallas also played tough against league’s best team, the Seattle Storm, in two vastly different games. Dallas lost the first game back on June 4, 105-102, one of the highest scoring games this season. Then, two days later, the Wings upended the Storm with a 68-67 victory.