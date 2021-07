It is not always cool being Southern these days. We are being assailed for the sins of our ancestors. Some of it understandable, some of it out of ignorance. While there are regrettable periods in our past for which there are no excuses, there are also many things about the South in which to take pride and I’m not talking just about Vidalia onions and sweet tea. It is only in the South that you will find the Southern gentleman. A unique species. There is nothing equivalent in any other part of the country.