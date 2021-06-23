Cancel
How The Full Moon On June 24 Will Affect You If You're A Pisces

By Camila Barbeito
 8 days ago
June 24th's strawberry supermoon is set to be charged with positive energy, with astrologer Jane Sloan telling HYPEBAE that it will bring "an optimistic flavor with fortune and bounty, where we may be experiencing growth and the yield of creation." We'll take it! Named in honor of North America's strawberry season, and also called the rose moon in Europe, the last supermoon of the year will charge everyone with a distinctly lush energy. That being said, this full moon brings something a bit special for Pisces — here's everything you need to know.

