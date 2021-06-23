Cancel
Miley Cyrus Covers Cher’s “Believe” for Stand By You Pride Month Special: Watch

By Abby Jones
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 8 days ago

Whether she’s soaring seamlessly through Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” or using her perfect snarl on the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” Miley Cyrus can nail a good cover. The powerhouse added to her repertoire today by sharing a sizzling rendition of Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe”, and it’s just as great as you’d expect.

consequence.net
