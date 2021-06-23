Cancel
TravCo Commissioners hold of on expanding homestead exemption

By jcooley
newsradioklbj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeowners over 65 in Travis County will have to wait another week to learn whether they’ll see a new property tax exemption. The new homestead exemption, which would rise to $100,000, would also apply to disabled residents. But the impact on the taxable value of the county remains a concern. Budget Director Travis Gatlin says this would apply to a lot of real estate. “This change would decrease the taxable value of 68,000 properties.”

www.newsradioklbj.com
