TravCo Commissioners hold of on expanding homestead exemption

Homeowners over 65 in Travis County will have to wait another week to learn whether they’ll see a new property tax exemption. The new homestead exemption, which would rise to $100,000, would also apply to disabled residents. But the impact on the taxable value of the county remains a concern. Budget Director Travis Gatlin says this would apply to a lot of real estate. “This change would decrease the taxable value of 68,000 properties.”