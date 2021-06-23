Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Produce and Star in Pop-Tart Origin Story 'Unfrosted' for Netflix

By Angelique Jackson
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat goes great with coffee? Pop Tarts — naturally. After the success of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Netflix has nabbed Jerry Seinfeld’s latest venture, a new movie about the creation of the Pop Tart. Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in the comedy, titled “Unfrosted.”. More from Variety. The...

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerry Before Seinfeld#Origin Story#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVulture

Jerry Seinfeld to Direct an Extremely High-Concept Movie About How Pop-Tarts Are Kinda Cool

What’s the deal with movies? Seems like Hollywood will adapt any bankable IP it can get its grubby mitts on these days, be it a book, a TV series, or a highly processed foodstuff. Or, in this case, a stand-up bit about a highly processed foodstuff. Deadline reports that Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct, and co-produce Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of the Pop-Tart. He’s already co-written the script, which is based on a riff from a recent stand-up routine that isn’t exactly a joke, per se, but is more of a short ramble about how Pop-Tarts made him happy as a child. (The Corn Pop vibes are deafening.) Netflix won the rights to the project and has committed to starting production next year.
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix’s New #10 Series Examines the Real Stories Behind Your Fave Pop Stars

If you’ve ever listened to a song and thought, I wonder what inspired these lyrics, you’ve come to the right place. Netflix’s new eight-part documentary, This Is Pop, recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s designed to answer all your burning questions about the music industry. The show is so popular, it’s already claimed the number ten spot on Netflix’s list of top-rated series. (It’s currently ranked behind must-watch titles like Manifest, Too Hot to Handle, Sweet Tooth, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals and Black Summer.)
New York City, NYthecinemaholic.com

Is Seinfeld Based on a True Story?

‘Seinfeld’ is ubiquitous for being one of the best-written and most widely known comedy shows in television history. The “show about nothing” ran for almost a decade and continues to be highly syndicated for its timeless comedy that refuses to get stale. The four friends living in New York City, led by comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s self-titled character, is the classic sitcom setup.
Music/Film

The Weeknd to Star in and Co-Write New HBO Series With ‘Euphoria’ Creator

[Daniel Craig voice]: Ladies and gentleman….the Weeknd. That’s right, award-winning R&B artist the Weeknd is coming to HBO with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Currently in development, their new HBO series titled The Idol is set to follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The twist? He also happens to be the leader of a secret cult. While it’s currently unclear what role the Weeknd will play, fingers crossed he gets to lead an underground cult while schmoozing stars at a bougie L.A. club.
EntertainmentCollider

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack to Be Released For the First Time

With Seinfeld currently on a streaming hiatus, fans of the show might be wanting for lack of content related to the show about nothing. Fortunately, WaterTower Music will answer that call, releasing a soundtrack album from series composer Jonathan Wolff. Per Variety, the 33-track album will feature the bass-slapping, finger-snapping theme, along with 40 more minutes of music from the series.
MusicComicBook

Seinfeld Soundtrack To Finally Be Released More Than 23 Years After Series Ended

Over two decades after the Emmy winning sitcom Seinfeld came to a close the show's soundtrack is only now being released. A report from Variety reveals that WB's WaterTower Music will debut a 33-track album this Friday, July 2, across digital platforms, marking "the first time that any of the music for Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer has been available outside of its original television context." Series composer Jonathan Wolff told the trade he didn't know why a soundtrack wasn't released when the series was first airing on network television (nine seasons totalling 180 episodes aired from 1989 to 1998) but that he's happy to have it out now.
TV SeriesSFGate

HBO Sets 'Tig Notaro: Drawn' Release Date (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that “Tig Notaro: Drawn” will premiere on July 24 at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. The hourlong animated comedy special blends Notaro’s signature voice and storytelling with an array of captivating artistic styles as she recounts a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate and a road trip with Dolly Parton.
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
MusicDeadline

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack Underscores Comedy Classic’s Funniest Moments

The soundtrack to one of comedy’s classic shows is out Friday. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, yadda, yadda, yadda. The Seinfeld Soundtrack (released on the WaterTower label starting tomorrow, July 2) spotlights music from the show’s nine seasons and 180 episodes. The score was carefully curated by the show’s composer, Jonathan Wolff, who selected songs specifically with fans in mind. Wolff’s resume includes composing music for Will & Grace, Married with Children, Reba, Who’s the Boss, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Just For Laughs Returns With Los Angeles And New York Shows Plus Online Content

Just for Laughs is coming back for 2021. The Montreal-based comedy festival has announced that it will be running from July 26-31 and will feature in-person and online stand-up. While there will be shows in Montreal, they have also announced for the first time there will be shows in New York and Los Angeles to help with travel restrictions due to the pandemic. In 2020, the festival was held completely online.
TV & VideosSFGate

'Galactic Combat' Enlists Thomas Loureiro as Showrunner (TV News Roundup)

Thomas Loureiro has been named showrunner for “Galactic Combat,” a zero-gravity fight competition series. Produced by Andrea Iervolino and his new Space 11 label, the reality show will feature 40 fighters from across the globe training and learning to fight without gravity, with programs mirroring those used in astronaut training.
CelebritiesPopculture

Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Pat Sajak and Vanna White Will Probably Retire Together When It's Time

There's something undeniably comforting about classic American TV game shows — whether it's tuning into Jeopardy! or staying home from school to watch The Price Is Right and cheering along when an enthusiastic fan of the show crushes it on their spins, or when they get to bring that new car home. Of course, the familiar faces of the hosts on these shows are a huge part of their appeal, and for Wheel of Fortune fans, the show is Vanna White and Pat Sajak. But is one of them retiring anytime soon?
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.