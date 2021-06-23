Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Produce and Star in Pop-Tart Origin Story 'Unfrosted' for Netflix

What’s the deal with movies? Seems like Hollywood will adapt any bankable IP it can get its grubby mitts on these days, be it a book, a TV series, or a highly processed foodstuff. Or, in this case, a stand-up bit about a highly processed foodstuff. Deadline reports that Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct, and co-produce Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of the Pop-Tart. He’s already co-written the script, which is based on a riff from a recent stand-up routine that isn’t exactly a joke, per se, but is more of a short ramble about how Pop-Tarts made him happy as a child. (The Corn Pop vibes are deafening.) Netflix won the rights to the project and has committed to starting production next year.