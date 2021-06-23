Cancel
Sublette County, WY

Statewide Wildlife Task Force conducts first meeting

By Brady Oltmans,
subletteexaminer.com
 9 days ago

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Nearly a dozen Wyomingites from different backgrounds gathered in Lander last week for the first ever meeting of the Wildlife Task Force. The group’s goal is to provide the Wyoming legislature and proper governing bodies with solutions to various wildlife issues on a rolling basis through 2022. Throughout the two-day meeting the task force established ground rules for future meetings, chose co-chair positions and identified the top-priority issues.

