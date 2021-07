Just when I thought gas prices had peaked and were on the way down, BAM!, right back up again. According to Travel Pulse, AAA says it's expected that 47.7 million Americans will travel over the 4th of July weekend with 91% of travelers expected to do it by way of car. That's 43 million people hitting the gas pumps across America, and wouldn't you know it, gas is at its highest price in seven years.