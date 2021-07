OPINION Our recently vaccinated family hit the highways and waterways in a major way this Past month. Thanks to public investment we have highways and interstates that cross the entire country; I can zip off to visit family in Wyoming or Michigan relatively easily. I can make my way down the Mississippi River facilitated by an important lock and dam system that also allows commerce to flow. American investment in infrastructure is often taken for granted, but having lived and traveled in lesser-developed nations with poor roads, airports and sometimes completely dysfunctional food systems, I can say we have it good.