Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Manga Poll Ranks Shonen Jump's Best Artists

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly Shonen Jump has introduced the world to some of the biggest anime franchises in the medium, and in a recent poll, manga has had the opportunity to vote on which mangaka's art style they most preferred from the countless stories introduced in the publication's history. From the likes of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and others, it's clear that Shonen Jump will continue to offer the biggest movers and shakers in the world of anime, with the style of stories printed in the magazine even being referred to as "Shonen".

comicbook.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiichiro Oda
Person
Kohei Horikoshi
Person
Masashi Kishimoto
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Manga Plus#Futabanet Manga#Studio Mappa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
Comicsepicstream.com

Boruto Manga Reveals Eida's Deadly Cyborg Knight

Shueisha and Viz Media just released Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 59 on Sunday, giving us a look at what Kara members Code and Eida are up to. After Eida tells Code to not count on her combat ability as she could only perform simpe taijutsu, the clairvoyant cyborg tells him to become her guardian knight while she becomes her "eyes and ears". She also reveals that she has another knight, and it turns out that he's also pretty powerful.
ComicsAnime News Network

Shonen Jump+ Gets Reality Show to Find 'Next Star Manga Creator'

8-episode net show debuts next Friday with winner getting 5 million yen, serializaion, book in print, anime adaptation. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website unveiled MILLION TAG, a new "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," on Friday. The eight-episode program will debut on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine next Friday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EDT).
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Neither Shingeki no Kyojin nor Naruto: this is the best-selling manga in history

Shingeki no Kyojin became the last viral Anime because with its fourth season it broke audience records with the anime version. The franchise was born in a manga that was also successful because exceeded 100 million copies sold. However, its pages are still far from being the most widely read in history. Know the complete list that events like Naruto or Dragon Ball do not lead either!
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Promo Revisits The Films Of The Shonen's Past

Dragon Ball Super's television series is still on hiatus, and while fans are currently getting the side story of Goku and Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a new film will be arriving next year that remains shrouded in mystery. While details for the upcoming feature-length movie are still few and far between, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Akira Toriyama, hasn't been shy about his involvement in the upcoming tale and a new promo has dropped that explores the previous movies of the franchise that introduced us to villains such as Broly, Turles, Lord Slug, Cooler, and more.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Rent-A-Girlfriend Manga Gets Crossover Smartphone Game With Other Shonen Magazine Heroines

A new website opened on Thursday to announce that Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu) manga is inspiring a smartphone game titled Kanojo, Okarishimasu Heroine All-Stars that will launch in September. The game will feature crossover characters from other series that have appeared in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, such as Fairy Tail, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Fire Force. The website teases the tagline: "Hey, which girls would you rent?"
ComicsAnime News Network

Kazusa Inaoka's i tell c Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Manga about female detective with unusual methods launched on February 1. Inaoka launched the manga in this year's ninth issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which shipped on February 1. The first volume shipped on April 30. The manga's second volume will ship on July 2, and the third and final volume will ship in September.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Lands Release Date for Volume 100

The War For Wano has proved to be one of the biggest battles that Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have ever been a part of within the universe of One Piece, and with the manga having already surpassed one thousand chapters, it seems as if the printed story is set to hit another milestone with the one-hundredth volume of its manga. As Luffy attempts to take down Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates who currently has an iron grip over the denizens of Wano Country, it's clear that Eiichiro Oda has plenty more surprises in store for fans of the Grand Line.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia to Sell New Hawks Merch Including Earrings and Endeavor Doll

The world of My Hero Academia changed astronomically following the deadly battle between All Might and his rival of All For One, with Endeavor and Hawks taking the new roles as the number one and number two heroes respectively, and the anime franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi is creating new merchandise to honor the two top crime fighters. With the latest arc of the anime, the Endeavor Agency Arc, giving both Hawks and Endeavor major new roles with the approach of the threat that is the Meta Liberation Army, it's clear that there are dangerous times ahead for the heroes across the board.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Launches Exclusive New Majin Buu Funko

Dragon Ball as a series hasn't been shy about bringing back its villains with new roles, with Majin Buu returning as an ally following the destruction of Kid Buu and the influence of Mr. Satan on his personality, and it seems that a new exclusive Funko Pop has captured one of Buu's funniest moments. The first incarnation of Majin Buu that we witnessed didn't seem like a villain at all, being freed by the sorcerer Babidi and appearing as a jovial rotund being who wasn't scared to kill anyone that got him mad, which caused the death of Majin Vegeta in the process.
Comicscentralrecorder.com

Naruto Shippūden: Where to Watch Online English Dubbed & Subbed in 2021

Naruto is one of the famous Japanese anime in existence. The sequel to Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, is adored by fans globally. Generally, people love to watch anime like Naruto as subbed as the respect for the authenticity put forward into anime. However, the other segment of people prefers the dubbed...
ComicsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: How To Watch, Is It Safe For Children?

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese anime quickly rising to popularity in America. Consequently, anime fans may want to know how to watch the anime series. Also, parents may inquire about whether or not it is appropriate for children to watch. Keep reading to find out this and more. Jujutsu Kaisen’s...
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Rages in This Gorgeous Fem Cosplay

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the fastest-growing series in Japan right now, and that is just one piece of the story's success. From its anime to its manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is taking on a global fandom, and that means there are tons of netizens honoring the series online. And now, one fan is giving Sukuna all the applause with a special cosplay.