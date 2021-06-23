Manga Poll Ranks Shonen Jump's Best Artists
Weekly Shonen Jump has introduced the world to some of the biggest anime franchises in the medium, and in a recent poll, manga has had the opportunity to vote on which mangaka's art style they most preferred from the countless stories introduced in the publication's history. From the likes of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and others, it's clear that Shonen Jump will continue to offer the biggest movers and shakers in the world of anime, with the style of stories printed in the magazine even being referred to as "Shonen".comicbook.com