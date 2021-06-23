Cancel
Indiana Jones Fans Express Concern for Harrison Ford's Injury

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford is 78 years old, but his career shows no signs of slowing, as he recently began production on Indiana Jones 5, which will likely be putting his physical abilities to the test. Despite the enthusiasm and confidence of the cast and crew in Ford's abilities, Disney confirmed today that the actor suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a scene, though they pointed out that the film will be able to compensate for the setback, allowing other sequences to be filmed as Ford recovers. There has not yet been an announcement about the film having to adjust its release date, which is currently set for July 29, 2022.

