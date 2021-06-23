Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Movie About Invention of the Pop-Tart

Friday’s sequel has prompted some heated exchanges between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the actor doesn’t like how some of the negotiations have gone. In the report, the rapper argues that the company has been dragging their feet in getting Friday 4 out the door. He wants Warner Bros. to relinquish the rights to the series along with two other movies that he starred in for the studio. All About the Benjamins and The Players Club being the projects in question. It remains to be seen if the two sides will come together to get a movie done for the fans. But, in an interview with Seth Myers, Ice Cube pointed toward the death of the beloved John Witherspoon as a moment that he realized the production was moving too slow. In his opinion, the movie should have been out before his passing.