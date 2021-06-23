Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Movie About Invention of the Pop-Tart
Jerry Seinfeld will star in a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart. Deadline reports Seinfeld is now attached to direct, produce, and star in the movie, bearing the titled Unfrosted. He also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The film is an extrapolation of one of Seinfeld's stand-up jokes about how the invention of the Pop-Tart changed the world. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' pre-existing working relationship with Seinfeld (Netflix is home to Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series, his comedy documentary Jerry Before Seinfeld, and his first standup special in 22 years, 23 Hours to Kill) helped the streaming service win a heated auction for rights to the project.comicbook.com