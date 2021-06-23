Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Movie About Invention of the Pop-Tart

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seinfeld will star in a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart. Deadline reports Seinfeld is now attached to direct, produce, and star in the movie, bearing the titled Unfrosted. He also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The film is an extrapolation of one of Seinfeld's stand-up jokes about how the invention of the Pop-Tart changed the world. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' pre-existing working relationship with Seinfeld (Netflix is home to Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series, his comedy documentary Jerry Before Seinfeld, and his first standup special in 22 years, 23 Hours to Kill) helped the streaming service win a heated auction for rights to the project.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Standup Comedy#Bee Movie 2#Amblin Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
MoviesPosted by
inForney.com

Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Unfrosted

Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce and star in the Netflix comedy 'Unfrosted'. The upcoming film chronicles the invention of the Pop-Tart and was inspired by a joke that the 67-year-old comedian once told on stage. He explained to Deadline: "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV,...
TV & Videosnewswatchtv.com

Seinfeld Leaves Hulu, Headed for Netflix

So there I was making my way through Seinfeld for the 100th time. I was halfway through the 8th penultimate season on Hulu when it suddenly disappeared. After a brief moment of panic, I found out what the hell was going on. Seinfeld, the #1 sitcom of all time, has taken its leave from Hulu after losing a bid to Netflix. Apparently, this news was announced all the way back in September 2019, but I missed it.
Movies995qyk.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
TV & VideosComicBook

Cobra Kai: Original Karate Kid Trilogy Is Back on Netflix

Just before the first two seasons of Cobra Kai first made their move to Netflix last year, after the streaming giant purchased the series from YouTube, the entire Karate Kid franchise was available to stream on the service. The films were around to help connect the dots between past and present, and allow new franchise fans to learn about what had happened when Daniel and Johnny were in high school. However, many of the Karate Kid films left Netflix shortly after that, and they've been on various different services since. Now, as of Thursday morning, the entire franchise is back on Netflix.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Charlize Theron Reveals When Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 Will Start Filming

While 2020 was a rough year for the film industry, especially with theaters being closed down, there were thankfully plenty of cinematic offerings to enjoy on streaming. Among the most popular movies in that category was Netflix’s The Old Guard, which starred Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. In January, it was reported that The Old Guard 2 is moving forward, and Theron has now revealed when the sequel will start filming.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now, According to Critics

Originally founded in 1997 as a movie rental service that mailed DVDs to customers, Netflix now offers thousands of film titles across its streaming platform. Audiences have come to rely on the streaming service to bring them the best original programming and previously released films. Of all the streaming services,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney Asks Monsters Inc Fans For Their Best Jokes

Monsters Inc. fans are pouring in with their best one-liners this week on social media. Disney asked for their A+ material during their open “Mike” night tweet to start the week. Naturally, the community obliged and the results range from groan-inducing to absolutely hysterical. You can read some of those down below. But, Monsters At Work is also rapidly approaching. Mike and Sully will be around for that show on Disney+. Fans are wondering how the new take on the franchise will play out. In fact, the new series takes place the day after Monsters Inc. when the employees begin to focus on laughter as an energy source. With names like Mindy Kaling, Aisha Tyler, John Ratzenberger and Henry Winkler aboard, you could certainly see where there are some laughs to be had.
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

Seinfeld is finally releasing its soundtrack

WaterTower Music will release the 33-track Seinfeld soundtrack album on Friday, the first time any music from the iconic comedy has been available outside of the context of the show. The music will include the familiar slap bass and synthesizer sounds that kicked off each episode during Jerry Seinfeld's opening monologue. “It was 30 years in the making,” Seinfeld composer Jonathan Wolff tells Variety with a laugh. He adds: “It struggled for the first few seasons. We were an accidental hit. We were busy getting episodes out, and nobody was thinking about the music. And that’s OK.”
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: July 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix has everything you need for a summer staycation. The streamer is adding a whole batch of new classics and original films, clearing out some titles leaving in June to showcase a July lineup that’s perfect for a summer movie marathon. Beat the heat with one of Netflix’s new movies.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and ends up getting chased by the FBI and mafia.
TV SeriesComicBook

Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix at Midnight (June 30)

The first day of every month is normally great for streaming subscribers, as services like Netflix tend to add a ton of new titles when new months begin. Unfortunately, that comes at a cost. The last day of each month also sees some series Netflix changeover, but in the form of movies and shows leaving the streaming service at the conclusion of their contracts. At the end of the night on Wednesday, as the calendar flips to July 1st, Netflix is losing a ton of great titles.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Sandman: First Look At Death Possibly Revealed

A set photo from Netflix's The Sandman series may reveal our first look at the character Death of the Endless, who will be played by actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste. A fan snapped photos of production underway on The Sandman over in London, and happened to catch Howell-Baptiste in a black-colored costume that seems to invoke the Goth-style outfits Death wore in Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic series. In addition, some photos also give us a look at Tom Sturridge, who will play the starring role of Dream in Netflix's The Sandman. Take a closer look at the Supposed image of Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, below:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
MoviesComicBook

Ice Cube and Warner Bros. Fighting Over Friday Sequel Plans

Friday’s sequel has prompted some heated exchanges between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the actor doesn’t like how some of the negotiations have gone. In the report, the rapper argues that the company has been dragging their feet in getting Friday 4 out the door. He wants Warner Bros. to relinquish the rights to the series along with two other movies that he starred in for the studio. All About the Benjamins and The Players Club being the projects in question. It remains to be seen if the two sides will come together to get a movie done for the fans. But, in an interview with Seth Myers, Ice Cube pointed toward the death of the beloved John Witherspoon as a moment that he realized the production was moving too slow. In his opinion, the movie should have been out before his passing.