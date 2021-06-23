2021 Sublette County Gem & Mineral Show

SUBLETTE COUNTY – One person giving demonstrations of his lapidary gem and mineral-finishing skills or “cabbing” at last weekend’s Sublette County Rock Hounds Gem & Mineral Show was Gary Olson of Powell, who has been blind since birth. Olsen showed how he uses touch to tell if a stone like this lysite agate is polished into a perfectly shaped cabochon – a domed piece to be used in jewelry. His wife Ilene Olson and grandson Troy Cheatham of Utah assisted him. Olson’s demonstration was one of many interesting learning experiences enjoyed by visitors to the very popular show.