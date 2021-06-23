Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sublette County, WY

2021 Sublette County Gem & Mineral Show

By Joy Ufford,
subletteexaminer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUBLETTE COUNTY – One person giving demonstrations of his lapidary gem and mineral-finishing skills or “cabbing” at last weekend’s Sublette County Rock Hounds Gem & Mineral Show was Gary Olson of Powell, who has been blind since birth. Olsen showed how he uses touch to tell if a stone like this lysite agate is polished into a perfectly shaped cabochon – a domed piece to be used in jewelry. His wife Ilene Olson and grandson Troy Cheatham of Utah assisted him. Olson’s demonstration was one of many interesting learning experiences enjoyed by visitors to the very popular show.

subletteexaminer.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powell, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Sublette County, WY
Government
State
Utah State
County
Sublette County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...