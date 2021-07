Who made this year's NEC boys' lacrosse elite teams?

On the football field, Skylar Frew’s role was to prevent points from being scored. The job description is completely different when Frew suited up for a lacrosse match. Frew was an offensive force for the Norco boys lacrosse team, scoring 61 goals in just 14 matches during his senior season. Sixteen of Frew’s goals came in three playoff matches as the Cougars captured the CIF Southern Section’s first Division 3 championship.