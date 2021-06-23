Cancel
2022 Infiniti QX60 First Look: Boring No More

Cover picture for the articleIt isn't often the case that an automaker debuts a concept whose design faithfully transfers over to the production model. Wild wheels are downsized, seductive curves are straightened, and bold looks are generally watered down by safety regulations and manufacturing realities. The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the exception to that rule, debuting with styling that is nearly identical to the stunning Monograph concept Infiniti showed last year and way, way beyond its predecessor's humdrum visage.

