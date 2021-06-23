2022 Infiniti QX60 First Look: Boring No More

Back in April of last year, the new Audi A3 arrived in Europe as a 2021 model, but our version was only announced this June, skipping the 2021 model year in the process. Despite having more time to prepare, Audi's media team made a bit of a whoopsie when revealing the US-spec car. We knew that the new A3 would come with an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and expected more power and torque, which Audi confirmed by saying that this four-pot would produce 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. However, the automaker has now issued a clarification, as the torque figure isn't quite as strong as that.