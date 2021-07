The next Masterpiece Cakeshop-style battle will not feature flowers. Issued in a series of orders on the last day of its term, the Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear the case of a Washington State florist who also refused service to a same-sex couple for their wedding. The ruling hands a victory to LGBT couples and eliminates what would have been a highly anticipated round of high court arguments in the fall. Only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch would have agreed to hear the case of Arlene’s Florist v. Washington State; the Supreme Court otherwise rejected the shop’s appeal without explanation in their last order of the term.