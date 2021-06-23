Cancel
Stripped Subie: Dealer's New WRX Reportedly Gutted By Thieves

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone in 60 seconds? More like gone in six hours. At least that's how long we assume it took the thief (or thieves) to strip and gut the cabin of this new Subaru WRX STI. The above video (which, we should warn, includes a couple of F bombs) shows a red WRX STI missing its wheels, brakes, and the majority of its interior bits, including the front and rear seats. It's a clean-looking gut job and one that certainly took a bit of time to complete.

