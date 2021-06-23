Quentin Tarantino Jokes That It’s Only a Matter of Time Before His Baby Drops F-Bombs | THR News

Quentin Tarantino insists he will retire after his next film. The Oscar-winning director behind Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogsand Inglorious Basterds has regularly said he will call it a day after his 10th project. His ninth film,Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. In past interviews, he has claimed he only plans to make 10 films before retiring to concentrate on writing film books and theatre.“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he told Bill Maher in a new interview.“I don’t have a reason that I...