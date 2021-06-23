Cancel
Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino Jokes That It’s Only a Matter of Time Before His Baby Drops F-Bombs | THR News

Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscar-winning director stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to promote his novelization of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, his 2019 film.

Quentin Tarantino
#Film#Thr
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Novel Offers New Footage

We’re rather excited for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood—the novel, that is, which was announced in November and finally arrives next week. (Alongside a Jennifer Jason Leigh-read audiobook, to boot.) Taking full advantage of resources, Sony and Harper Perennial just released a book trailer boasting a decent amount of previously unseen footage from the film, easily recognizable no matter how long it’s been.
MoviesEsquire

Quentin Tarantino Says He Considered Rebooting ‘Reservoir Dogs’ for His Final Film

Quentin Tarantino sure knows how to keep his audience guessing. The celebrated director of the Kill Bill series has long maintained he will only make 10 films. And ever since the release of his ninth film, the critically acclaimed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2019, he’s been having plenty of fun dropping hints about what his 10th and final flick might be. The latest drop came on Friday night when he told Bill Maher that at one point he had considered rebooting the 1992 classic Reservoir Dogs to serve as swan song.
Daily Dot

Video: Quentin Tarantino signs, rates foot, and TikTokers were ready with the jokes

A brave TikToker recently met director Quentin Tarantino and put his famous foot fetish to the test. A viral TikTok video shows him signing—and politely declining to rate—a fan’s foot. The TikTok, posted by SHER or @dezertflake, has garnered about 2.6 million views and 320,000 likes. Her on-screen caption reads, “When u run into Tarantino and this was the first thing I thought of.”
Moviessacramentosun.com

Quentin Tarantino reiterates his retirement plans

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): During a recent appearance on 'Real Time with Bill Maher', filmmaker Quentin Tarantino reiterated his plan to retire after the next film, noting that he has even considered making his swan song a reboot of 'Reservoir Dogs'. According to Deadline, Maher questioned the 58-year-old filmmaker's...
InsideHook

Guess What Quentin Tarantino and Bill Maher Railed Against on “Real Time”

Quentin Tarantino was the guest on Friday night’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, and the two men spent a fair amount of time discussing Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his adaptation of it as a novel. But as befits a discussion between a guy who’s taken to decrying “cancel culture” and a filmmaker who’s rarely shied away from controversy, the conversation also veered into the ways politics and cinema can collide.
MoviesKESQ

Quentin Tarantino’s last movie is now a novel

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is now a book. Two years after the theatrical release of the movie, director and writer Quentin Tarantino has turned the story into a novel. “Hollywood 1969 … You shoulda been there!” is the tagline of the book, which looks like a pulp novel.
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino nearly cast Jennifer Lawrence in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but ‘something didn’t work’

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that Jennifer Lawrence was nearly cast as Charles Manson cult member Squeaky Fromme in his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Tarantino said: “Early on, in the pre-production of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, I flirted around with the idea of – and [by the way], I couldn’t be happier with what Dakota Fanning did, it’s one of the best performances in the movie. She’s amazing as Squeaky Fromme. She becomes her. But early on, I investigated the idea of Jennifer Lawrence playing Squeaky.”He explained...
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino says he’s definitely retiring after his next film

Quentin Tarantino insists he will retire after his next film. The Oscar-winning director behind Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogsand Inglorious Basterds has regularly said he will call it a day after his 10th project. His ninth film,Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. In past interviews, he has claimed he only plans to make 10 films before retiring to concentrate on writing film books and theatre.“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he told Bill Maher in a new interview.“I don’t have a reason that I...
Yardbarker

Quentin Tarantino clarifies that his son is not named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, welcomed their first child in February 2020—a son named Leo. "We almost didn't name him that because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," the Oscar-winning filmmaker told Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (June 22). "Nothing wrong with that, but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because just, in our hearts, he was our little lion."
The Week

Bill Maher attempts to convince Quentin Tarantino to drop his 'terrible idea' of quitting directing

Quentin Tarantino is still planning to quit directing movies after making just one more, and Bill Maher isn't happy about it. The Oscar-winning director appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday to promote his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization, and he reiterated for the umpteenth time that he truly plans to direct only one more film before retiring. Maher, though, tried to convince him that's a terrible idea, pointing to the fact that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his favorite Tarantino film yet.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Quentin Tarantino Announces Next Movie as His Last Before Retirement

In a new episode of Pure Cinema Podcast, cult favorite director Quentin Tarantino has stated that he is ready to finish his career at the top of his game. He has said that he doesn’t want to exceed more than 10 films on his resume, and so far, he’s filled his filmography with nine entries, the latest being Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
CelebritiesNME

Quentin Tarantino would change his name if he could start career over

Quentin Tarantino has admitted that he would work under a different name if he could start his career over. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director reflected on his family name in a new interview, revealing that while his birth father’s name was Tarantino, he grew up under his stepfather’s name Zastoupil.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Quentin Tarantino explains why he's quitting after his next movie

Quentin Tarantino's 10th movie will be his very last according to the man himself, but why?. Revered for classics like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds, the director has been working in the industry for around three decades now. Appearing on US chatshow Real Time with Bill Maher recently...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Talking to Quentin Tarantino, Debut Novelist

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Taranton about his first work of fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, out now from Harper Perennial. *. On transforming his influences:. Mitchell Kaplan: Talk a little bit about just how you’ve gone down these...