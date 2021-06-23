Quentin Tarantino Jokes That It’s Only a Matter of Time Before His Baby Drops F-Bombs | THR News

Quentin Tarantino sure knows how to keep his audience guessing. The celebrated director of the Kill Bill series has long maintained he will only make 10 films. And ever since the release of his ninth film, the critically acclaimed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2019, he’s been having plenty of fun dropping hints about what his 10th and final flick might be. The latest drop came on Friday night when he told Bill Maher that at one point he had considered rebooting the 1992 classic Reservoir Dogs to serve as swan song.