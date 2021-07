With early sales data and consumer polling suggesting that the global digital food ordering market will continue to grow, even as consumers around the world begin returning to their public lives, investors are showing interest in the burgeoning category. In fact, funding for Czech grocery startup Rohlik, an online supermarket that touts 2-hour delivery times and its extensive inventory, just surpassed the $1 billion mark. Its latest 100 million euro (about $119 million) Series C fundraise brings its valuation to 1 billion euros (about $1.2 billion), TechCrunch reports.