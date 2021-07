Paraceratherium have been known for many years. They are a species of giant rhinoceros that lived during the Oligocene, between about 50 and 25 million years ago. And these animals had some astonishing features. For one thing, they were rhinos without horns. But there is something even more impressive: the Paraceratherium could weigh up to... 24 tonnes and measure more than 22 feet. That's about... four times bigger than an African elephant, at least!