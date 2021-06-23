2022 NFL calendar: Franchise tag deadline, start of free agency and other key offseason dates revealed
You'll have to continue waiting for the 2021 NFL preseason, regular season and ultimately the playoffs, but you won't have to twiddle your thumbs any longer as it relates to getting important dates for next offseason, such as the start of free agency. The entire NFL offseason calendar was upheaved in 2020 -- by the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic -- to the point of near-full cancellation. And while the league was able to successfully complete its regular season and postseason (and despite a slew of scheduling hiccups caused by the very same pandemic), the calendar for 2021 also remained uncertain as vaccines were still being finalized and distributed.www.cbssports.com