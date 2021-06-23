Cancel
Politics

New Census Bureau Data Offers a Chance to Dismantle Prison Gerrymandering

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico made great strides this year toward building a more equitable electoral process when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Redistricting Act into law, empowering a bipartisan Citizens Redistricting Committee to propose fair electoral maps for the state. In passing the act, New Mexico joins a handful of other states that grant all power, or advisory power, to independent and bipartisan redistricting committees to ensure that maps fairly distribute representational strength.

Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

Prison gerrymandering focus of program

The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will sponsor a virtual program, “Prison Gerrymandering, Mass Incarceration and Political Representation” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When the Census Bureau counts people every 10 years, people in prison are counted as part of the electoral districts in which they are incarcerated...
Maricopa County, AZamericanpeoplenews.com

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo Knows What Is Coming

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is completely losing it along with the rest of those involved in THE BIG LIE in Arizona!. Chairman Jack Sellers recently released a statement where he told the Arizona Senate to be ready for them to fight the results. He understands exactly what is coming.
Economyktbb.com

Unemployment rate rises to 5.9% as 850,000 jobs added in June

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers added 850,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show, exceeding economists’ expectations. Economists had expected to see more than 700,000 jobs added in June, a jump from the revised 583,000 added in May. The biggest increases in...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa economists: Workforce participation rate still low as U.S. adds 850,000 jobs

The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June, the Department of Labor announced Friday, representing a more significant growth than many economists had anticipated. But two Iowa economists noted that the workforce participation rate nationally and in the state had stalled. Drake University Economics Professor Bill Boal on Friday pointed toward the national unemployment rate […] The post Iowa economists: Workforce participation rate still low as U.S. adds 850,000 jobs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Georgia StatePosted by
Reuters

Cannabis lawyers say Ga. high court ruling creates 'chilling effect'

(Reuters) - Attorneys with clients in the cannabis industry are warning that the Georgia Supreme Court may have set the business back when it ruled last week that lawyers can be sanctioned for advising manufacturers and sellers of marijuana oil, which is legal for limited medical use under state law. But the long-term impacts may be minimal, they said.
POTUSMSNBC

US job growth soared in June, exceeding expectations

Expectations headed into this morning showed projections of about 700,000 new jobs added in the United States in May. As it turns out, according to the new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the preliminary tally suggests the economy far exceeded expectations. Job growth leaped higher in June as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The Supreme Court just delivered a major win for election integrity

On Thursday, the Supreme Court saved the Voting Rights Act. That’s not what you’re hearing in most of the media, but it’s true. The court prevented the important civil rights law from becoming a partisan tool as Democratic National Committee lawyer Marc Elias and other leftist groups had hoped. The court rejected their effort to graft disparate impact theories onto a law that was designed to protect real-world impediments to the ballot box.
California StateEast Bay Times

COVID jobs: California unemployment claims stay worse than normal

California workers filed fewer unemployment claims for the second week in a row but the number of jobless filings remains far worse than the normal levels before COVID-linked shutdowns began. Workers filed 57,000 jobless claims during the week that ended June 26, which was down 6,900 from the 63,900 filings...
Economyflbusinessdaily.com

Census Bureau reports Mount Plymouth population was 4,757 in 2019

Mount Plymouth had a population of 4,757 people in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by the Florida Business Daily. The median age was 40, with 54.7 percent of the total population being female and 45.3 percent male. The state's total population in 2019 was 20,901,636. An agency...
EconomyVTDigger

Unemployment benefits and tax rates increase

The Vermont Department of Labor raised the maximum weekly unemployment benefit amount by $52 and increased the unemployment insurance tax rate, effective July 1. The department also raised the minimum earnings required to qualify for the unemployment insurance program, according to a press release from the Department of Labor. Claimants...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

Friday: Employment Report, Trade Deficit

• At 8:30 AM ET, Employment Report for June. The consensus is for 675,000 jobs added, and for the unemployment rate to decrease to 5.6%. • Also at 8:30 AM, Trade Balance report for May from the Census Bureau. The consensus is the trade deficit to be $70.8 billion. The U.S. trade deficit was at $68.9 billion the previous month.
Wichita, KSwichitaliberty.org

Counting jobs in Wichita

Since the start of the pandemic, has the employment situation in Wichita bounced back?. There is more than one way to evaluate jobs and employment. Depending on the method, the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area has either nearly recovered from the pandemic or is still behind. The Bureau of Labor Statistics,...