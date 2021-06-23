Team Behind Four Barrel and The Mill Set to Open New Bakery Called Loquat In 20th Century Cafe Space

The owners of Four Barrel Coffee are expanding once more, and they're reportedly taking over the space being abandoned by 20th Century Cafe at Gough and Oak. As Eater reported in April, pastry chef Michelle Polzine has decided to close her well-loved ode to Viennese and Eastern European cafe culture, following a tough year on multiple levels. (In addition to being treated for cancer early in the pandemic, she says she battled neighbors both over the presence of the homeless in her cafe's doorway during its months of closure, and the gate she had installed to keep them away.)