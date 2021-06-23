Cancel
The Awkward Feeling of Being the Only One in The Room and How to Change It

By Robert Fuller
wealthmanagement.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout my career in managing commercial real estate, including everything from office buildings and retail to multifamily, industrial and currently data centers, as an African-American male I constantly found myself in the awkward position of being the “only one in the room” too many times to count. Awkward for me and awkward for the majority of the mostly white males I encountered in the room whether it was a company meeting, attending a real estate conference or just an afterwork social setting. Prior to entering the field of commercial property management, particularly in a major metropolitan market, I cannot say I was not warned that the industry would not be the most accommodating to me to say the least. Of course, there are others who have had the same experience, you only need to replace my demographic, with any other category besides white male. However, I can only convey to you my personal experience as it pertains to diversity and inclusion in the commercial real estate industry. Consequently, from my vantage point, I will also offer suggestions, policies to implement, and even a “Dynamic New Way of Thinking” that I believe could assist commercial real estate community in making significant strides in increasing diversity and inclusion in the industry.

www.wealthmanagement.com
