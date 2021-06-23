Cancel
Economy

Ant Group Could Share Data With China Via Credit-Scoring Partnership

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack Ma’s Ant Group is in the midst of discussions with enterprises owned by China that would create a credit-scoring firm while making Ant’s data transparent to the country’s regulators, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (June 23), citing sources. The new venture is anticipated to move forward before...

BusinessPosted by
pymnts

RBI: Big Tech In FinServ Threatens Emerging Market Ecosystem

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned against letting big tech companies into financial services in the country, a report from the Economic Times of India says. Doing so could upset stability and governance. The central bank listed some of the difficulties, including antitrust issues, monopoly concerns and cybersecurity...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Emirates Development Bank Partnership To Bolster SMB Lending

As part of its commitment to back the small to medium-sized business (SMB) environment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and contribute to the nation’s diversification aims, Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has effected a memorandum of understanding with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on credit guarantee and co-lending initiatives, according to an announcement on Wednesday (June 30).
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

CEX.IO On Ensuring Secure User Authentication In Cryptocurrency Exchange Onboarding

Cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology that enables them have become a hot commodity in the financial world over the past several years, with their dramatic value spikes and falls attracting enthusiasts with a penchant for high-risk investments. There are currently more than 4,000 different cryptocurrencies in circulation, ranging from household names like bitcoin to obscure deep cuts like vertcoin, IOTA and cardano.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

China’s SAMR Prepares Illegal Pricing Crackdown

China’s market regulator is preparing to crack down on illegal pricing, including online platforms that charge different prices based on customer buying patterns. As Reuters reported Friday (July 2), the draft rules are the latest example of the State Administration for Market Regulation’s (SAMR) attempt to crack down on China’s “free-wheeling platform economy” in the form of fines, investigations and warnings.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

South Korean FinTech KakaoPay Seeks $1.4B IPO

South Korean payments startup Kakao Pay, a division of Kakao Corp, is seeking $1.4 billion (about 1.63 trillion won) in an initial public offering (IPO) that is expected to float 17 million new shares, according to a Friday (July 2) press release. Backed by China's Ant Group, the Pangyo-headquartered FinTech...
StocksBenzinga

Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale On Mega-Cap Stocks And Crypto

Joe Lonsdale, founding partner at 8VC and co-founder of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), provided insight on mega-cap stocks and cryptocurrency Thursday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Mega-Cap Regulations: Although there are a lot of people complaining about mega-cap technology companies like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB),...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

London Exchange Reports Highest IPO Numbers In Years

The London Stock Exchange reported a “strong start” to 2021, with more than £27bn of equity raised, the highest H1 since 2014. In addition, 49 IPOs raised £9bn, which is the highest number of H1 IPOs since 2017. “This success illustrates the importance of public market financing to underpin growth,...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

South Korea’s Kakao Pay Pushes Toward A Public Offering

South Korea’s largest online payment firm, Kakao Pay, is moving toward a $1.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) later this summer. Per the IPO filing, the firm could walk out with an overall market cap of $11 billion. The Ant Group-backed, Pangyo-based FinTech company is one of a series of...
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Robinhood Seeks $40B Valuation In IPO As Profits, New Users Soar

Robinhood is seeking a $40 billion valuation in its initial public offering (IPO) following an increase in both profits and users, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Friday (July 2). Revenues more than tripled to $959 million in 2020, up from $278 million in 2019, and this year is following...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Report: Merchants See Open Banking As Path To Personalizing Consumer Experiences

Financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants alike are all seeking out technologies that could help them engage and retain consumers’ loyalty in a world where seamless and swift digital experiences are expected more often. A rising number of United States consumers are turning online first when interacting with their FIs or favored merchants, with 41 percent now considering themselves digital-only customers, for that matter.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Data Brief: 51 Pct Of US Consumers Expect 'Value Me' and 'Make It Easy For Me' Digital Shopping Features

The immediate past is prologue when discussing the great digital shift that began last year. PYMNTS' Global Digital Shopping Index, U.S. Edition, a Cybersource collaboration — which is based on surveys of more than 2,170 U.S. consumers and 500 U.S. merchants — called the demographic trends and most-favored features in digital preference early, as seen in this excerpt.
Business94.1 Duke FM

China’s Didi to be added to FTSE’s equity indexes on July 8

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Didi Global Inc will be added to FTSE Russell’s global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday’s U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said. Didi shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global...
Businessaithority.com

Wejo Partners With Microsoft, Palantir Technologies And Sompo Holdings To Transform The Future Of Connected Vehicle Data

Microsoft and Sompo Join General Motors and Palantir Technologies as Strategic PIPE Investors. On the heels of a definitive agreement to enter a business combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. in a transaction expected to close later this year, Wejo Limited , a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that it has joined forces with industry leaders Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (“Microsoft”), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Sompo Holdings (TYO: 8630) (“Sompo”) to advance the cutting-edge applications of connected vehicle data worldwide. Through the combination of their strategic partnerships and investment, the companies will play a critical role in supporting Wejo’s vision of building the manufacturer-agnostic industry standard in connected vehicle data, creating applications across multiple marketplaces, including automotive, smart city, fleet, insurance, mobility, payments and more, while enriching lives around the globe.
Commodities & FuturePosted by
pymnts

Report: Crypto Exchanges Use Blockchain Tech To Boost Onboarding Security

Cryptocurrencies have become a hot topic over the past several years, with the global blockchain market expected to hit approximately $23 billion by 2023 and the total market size for cryptocurrencies expected to hit more than $1 billion by 2026. This surging market is a hotbed for cybercrime, however, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Technology Review finding that nearly $3 billion was laundered through cryptocurrency exchanges in 2019 alone, up from $1 billion the year prior.
Worldirmagazine.com

Hong Kong sees record IPO proceeds in first half of 2021

Hong Kong IPOs raised record funds in the first half of 2021 amid a global boom in listings, according to new research from KPMG. During the first six months of the year, the city saw 46 deals, raising a total of HK$213.2 bn ($27.4 bn), finds the study. That represents a 130 percent increase on the total funds raised in the first half of 2020.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares weighed by weak June factory data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China shares dropped on Thursday, led by losses in industrial and material stocks after data showing soft factory activity in June raised concerns about an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,588.55 points, while the blue-chip...