Ant Group Could Share Data With China Via Credit-Scoring Partnership

Microsoft and Sompo Join General Motors and Palantir Technologies as Strategic PIPE Investors. On the heels of a definitive agreement to enter a business combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. in a transaction expected to close later this year, Wejo Limited , a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that it has joined forces with industry leaders Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (“Microsoft”), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Sompo Holdings (TYO: 8630) (“Sompo”) to advance the cutting-edge applications of connected vehicle data worldwide. Through the combination of their strategic partnerships and investment, the companies will play a critical role in supporting Wejo’s vision of building the manufacturer-agnostic industry standard in connected vehicle data, creating applications across multiple marketplaces, including automotive, smart city, fleet, insurance, mobility, payments and more, while enriching lives around the globe.