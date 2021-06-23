The NYC Bar Hit List: The Best New Bars In NYC

If you’re in Shoreditch and on the hunt for somewhere to eat an affordable brunch or drink many, many glasses of rosé, then Joan has got your back. An exposed brick meets velvet booths situation, it’s a great shout if you’re looking for a last-minute date night option in the area or somewhere to have a boozy brunch ft. flatbreads and plenty of avocado. None of the food here will change your life, but they make a great mezcal cocktail and everything on their Mediterranean-leaning brunch menu is pretty affordable so you don’t need to worry about dropping half your rent on something you won’t remember after your second bloody mary. When the weather is behaving, their pavement terrace is a lovely place to be but for peak flirtatious schmoozing opt for pizzetta and palomas in one of their velvet corner booths. For the East End night owls, know that this place is open until midnight all week long, so it’s perfect for ‘one last drink’.