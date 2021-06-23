The NYC Bar Hit List: The Best New Bars In NYC

This two floor American restaurant opposite the Lyceum in Covent Garden is for two very different moods. On the one hand, the upstairs restaurant is all round, white tableclothed tables, high ceilings, and an open and airy feel. On the other, the downstairs martini bar is dim lighting, velvet sofa chairs, and a very strong third date energy. Which one’s better? They’re both good. Just for different things. If you’re headed here with a group of friends and are after some of the best French toast you’ll find in London, we think you should sit in the dining room and make a meal of it. But if you’re in the mood for a drink and a bite to eat with someone you fancy, you’ll be happy to know that you can order their whole menu in the bar. That means your quick drink could very well turn into a drink with lobster mac and cheese, a wagyu fillet, and, obviously, the chocolate brioche French toast.