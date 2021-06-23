Cancel
The NYC Bar Hit List: The Best New Bars In NYC

By Hannah Albertine
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 13 days ago

In order to help you figure out which new restaurants you should go to in NYC, we created The Hit List. It’s a guide to the very best of all the new Openings we check out across the city. As always, we visit each and every single place highlighted, and write about what to order, when to go, and why we love it.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Our 24 Favorite Sandwiches In Miami

Like putting down your phone or petting a dog, a sandwich is never a bad idea. Especially the ones on this guide. These are our favorite sandwiches in Miami, and they’ve been there for us through miserable Wednesdays, late-night meals, and every other occasion where we needed bread expeditiously. They range from the classic pan con minuta to the simple BLT - but one thing they all have in common is our unwavering love. And, well, they’re all sandwiches.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Good Tacos In London

These days there’s no lack of quantity when it comes to tacos in London, but the quality remains thoroughly so-so. That said, there are a few restaurants in London making a variety of tacos, made with quality tortillas and toppings that offer both consistently delicious tacos and also a necessary pile of napkins.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Day Or Night Date Spots In Shoreditch

Many love stories have begun in Shoreditch. Arguably, many love stories have also ended in Shoreditch, but that’s a conversation for a different guide. But thanks to Shoreditch’s abundance of restaurants and bars, its association with being somewhat cool, and its proximity to so many of London’s open plan office buildings, this area is often the go-to for Londoners’ dates. Whether you need a cool and casual coffee spot for a first date with someone from the internet, a proper little speakeasy for that crucial third date, or a knockout restaurant for your fifth anniversary, this guide has got all of your Shoreditch date needs covered.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

8 Exciting Things To Do & Eat On July 4th In NYC

Happy July 4th weekend. Whether you’re looking for grilling supplies, you’re in the mood to listen to poetry alone in Elizabeth Street Garden because everyone you knew has left town, or you and some friends want to dance in a place most accurately described as “the laser room,” this list has something for everyone.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Joan

If you’re in Shoreditch and on the hunt for somewhere to eat an affordable brunch or drink many, many glasses of rosé, then Joan has got your back. An exposed brick meets velvet booths situation, it’s a great shout if you’re looking for a last-minute date night option in the area or somewhere to have a boozy brunch ft. flatbreads and plenty of avocado. None of the food here will change your life, but they make a great mezcal cocktail and everything on their Mediterranean-leaning brunch menu is pretty affordable so you don’t need to worry about dropping half your rent on something you won’t remember after your second bloody mary. When the weather is behaving, their pavement terrace is a lovely place to be but for peak flirtatious schmoozing opt for pizzetta and palomas in one of their velvet corner booths. For the East End night owls, know that this place is open until midnight all week long, so it’s perfect for ‘one last drink’.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The 23 Best Restaurants In Greenpoint

There are a lot of reasons to spend time in Greenpoint. Head to Transmitter Park, and you can catch a downright oceanlike breeze off the East River. Walk down one of the neighborhood’s leafy streets, and you can enjoy the fantasy that you’re starring in your very own quiet coming-of-age biopic set in Brooklyn. Hang out on any corner for a few minutes, and you’ll also experience unparalleled dog-watching.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Soho

Soho is London’s most famous area for eating and drinking. It’s also its least reliable, because there’s no limit to options around here. You’ve got everything from legendary handmade udon, to twelve million handmade pasta options that may or may not leave you disappointed, to London’s most famous fish sandwich. You can’t run out of options around Soho, good, bad, or so-so. But we’re only interested in the former, as we’re sure you are too. So think of this list as a step one for restaurants in Soho, old and new, that you should be eating in.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Noble Rot Soho

Soho is built on stories. Of loves lost, places past, and drinks drunk. So when one goulash-stained story ends, in this case that of the Gay Hussar - the legendary left-wing hangout where Hungarian food was served without gusto and politics was discussed with plenty of wine on the side - it’s only natural that another big name should take its place. It’s also only natural that said name, Noble Rot, should be the best wine pourers in London, and fit as effortlessly onto the end of Greek Street as a glass of champagne does in the hands of anyone in Soho.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat And Drink In Coney Island

There are certain things people grow out of, like Hey Arnold!, blankets with names, and beds shaped like anything besides a bed. Then there are other things you never really get too old for, like aquariums, beach boardwalks, and amusement parks with rides called Thunderbolt. Coney Island has all of these things, and it also has a bunch of places where you can get some good food after winning bumper cars (yes, it’s possible to win bumper cars). Here are our 16 favorites.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In The East Village

Despite the fact that this is one of our longest neighborhood guides in existence, narrowing down a list of the best 35 restaurants in the East Village still wasn’t easy. Extremely worthy candidates live on every block, like a BYOB Puerto Rican cafe that’s been around for decades and serves the juiciest rotisserie chicken for miles, a new Thai restaurant on 13th Street with a secret backyard, or a chef’s table experience that’s worth saving up for. You almost can’t run out of amazing restaurants to try in the East Village, and by the time you think you’ve been to them all, another great place will have already opened up. So consider this list a starting point for restaurants - both old and new - you should prioritize.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Marylebone

Marylebone, just north of Mayfair and west of Fitzrovia, is another of those central London areas where your overriding association is big houses, big buggies, and a big old bill wherever you go to eat or drink. That last part may be true of a lot places around here - you certainly have a wide choice of restaurants who use tweezers to assemble your food - but there are also lots of reasonably priced ones as well. Use this guide to find both.
DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

East London Liquor Company

A whisky and gin distillery in Bow Wharf, this industrial-look bar has huge date night potential. For starters, it’s a distillery so you can do the maths on how good the cocktails are. Secondly, a lockdown rotisserie chicken specialist from the team behind Leroy, Royale, have moved in and are providing scotch bonnet sauces, crispy potatoes, as well as great little snacky items like olives, prosciutto, and chickpea fries. Basically, it’s the ideal place for a couple of martinis to turn into a full-blown meal complete with a side of PDA or for a moody, intimate birthday where you demand someone shoves a candle into your 10/10 rotisserie chicken.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The Sussman Brothers Bet On Restaurant Memes And A Midtown Revival At Samesa

We talked with Eli Sussman about memes, reopening Samesa in Midtown, and what operating a business during the pandemic was like. Along with his brother Max, Eli Sussman founded fast-casual shawarma joint Samesa in Brooklyn after collaborating on a series of increasingly popular pop-ups. Samesa was enough of a hit to warrant expanding to a second location. But pandemic fallout claimed first the expansion and then the original Samesa, leaving Sussman without a restaurant. But now he’s bringing Samesa back online—in Midtown Manhattan.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The SF Hit List: The Best New Restaurants In San Francisco

The Hit List is our guide to the best new food and drink experiences in SF. We track new openings across the city, and then visit as many as we can. While the Hit List is by no means an exhaustive list of every good new spot, one thing you can always rely on is that we’ll only include places that we have genuinely checked out.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Enjoy Vegetarian Restaurant

Dim sum is as much a part of living in SF as walking up and down hills and debating if you should move to Oakland, and many Chinatown restaurants offer up some vegetarian dishes. Yet, if you want to ensure you get the full dim sum experience as a vegan, check out Enjoy Vegetarian. With over 100 dishes, this place aims to provide a full breadth of options for the meat-free crowd, including everything from soy chicken and tofu lettuce wraps to curry pumpkin tofu. You’ll likely need more than just one trip to try everything here, but we recommend starting with the Golden Basket (including four pieces each of deep-fried vegetable tempura, veggie nuggets, crispy soy chicken, and wontons) and the sweet and sour soy chicken with bell peppers and pineapple.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Christopher’s

This two floor American restaurant opposite the Lyceum in Covent Garden is for two very different moods. On the one hand, the upstairs restaurant is all round, white tableclothed tables, high ceilings, and an open and airy feel. On the other, the downstairs martini bar is dim lighting, velvet sofa chairs, and a very strong third date energy. Which one’s better? They’re both good. Just for different things. If you’re headed here with a group of friends and are after some of the best French toast you’ll find in London, we think you should sit in the dining room and make a meal of it. But if you’re in the mood for a drink and a bite to eat with someone you fancy, you’ll be happy to know that you can order their whole menu in the bar. That means your quick drink could very well turn into a drink with lobster mac and cheese, a wagyu fillet, and, obviously, the chocolate brioche French toast.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

14 Miami Restaurants Where You Can (Probably) Get A Table Without A Reservation

We have never had more trouble getting into restaurants. We swear there was a time when you could walk into 27 on a Thursday night with no reservation and be seated within 15 minutes. But those days feel like ancient history, and all this rejection from Resy and OpenTable is starting to negatively impact our self esteem. If you’ve been experiencing similar difficulty/emotional fatigue, hopefully this guide will help. It’s got 14 restaurants that you can (most likely) walk into tonight without a reservation. But, you know, it’s never a bad idea to call first and ask what the wait is. Just in case.

