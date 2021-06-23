Cancel
Economy

LEI Everywhere(TM) Increases Availability of Legal Entity Identifiers With Easier Registration and Lower Cost

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading LEI Issuer Ubisecure launches new solution for Financial Institutions and Service Providers to solve LEI issuance automation for clients. LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ubisecure, through its automated RapidLEI service, has quickly become the most popular Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Issuer worldwide, issuing more than 1 in 5 new LEIs every month. Today, the company announces its next LEI innovation with the launch of LEI Everywhere™.

Economy
Credits & Loans

Core Payment Solutions Announces No Fee Credit Card Processing, Returning Money to Businesses.

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.
Economy

Basanite Industries Introduces BasaMax(TM), its Proprietary Manufacturing System for BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Rebar

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company') announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax™ Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The BasaMax™ system utilizes the same factory floorspace as conventional pultrusion equipment but offers double the manufacturing capacity and operates significantly faster than any available alternative. Further, the equipment is uniquely optimized for manufacturing products using Basalt fiber.
Economy

Group Ten Metals Secures DTC Eligibility for Trading in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') is pleased to announce that it has secured DTC eligibility for its shares traded in the United States under the symbol 'PGEZF' effective June 29, 2021. The Depository Trust Company (DTC)...
Economy

Reinventing your business with data

Building a business that is sustainable for a long period of time isn't easy. It requires reinvention—likely multiple times over. Only 50% of businesses that were on the Fortune 500 list in 2000 are still there today. The introduction of the cloud set off a generation of reinvention, and now, the next wave of reinvention will be driven by data.
Business

Premier Products Group, Inc in Talks to Purchase Majority Interest in SmartRoad Turtle, LLC Joint Venture

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) announced today that PMPG is in talks with NPI Mobile to purchase majority interest in SmartRoad™ Turtle, LLC (SRT). SRT currently have exclusive world-wide licensing rights for NPI Mobil's 21 patents in 32 countries for two-way communications intelligent pavement road markers. SRT will become a subsidiary of PMPG when the deal is consummated.
Business

The AIRO Group and Stantec GenerationAV(TM) Form a Strategic Alliance to Advance UAM and UAS Systems in Global Markets

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The AIRO Group (AIRO), a global end-to-end Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and drone ecosystem company, and Stantec GenerationAV™, the AV consulting arm of global design firm Stantec, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide advanced UAS aerial and autonomous platform solutions to the marketplace. AIRO's technical solutions, including AI-driven autonomous vehicle data collection, measurement, sensing, and surveillance will collaborate with the Stantec GenerationAV team and their clients looking for deployment planning and operations experience to advance the feasibility of UAS projects across use cases and environments.
Markets

Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market May Set New Growth Story | T-Systems, Ensono, Zensar Technologies

2020-2025 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, Zensar Technologies, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ensono, T-Systems, NTT Group, Atos, IBM, Wipro, Orange Business Services & Infosys.
Technology

Amdocs Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
Markets

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition Of Zerto, A Leader In Cloud Data Management And Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Software

DevSecOps Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google, Qualys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of DevSecOps Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "DevSecOps Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global DevSecOps market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the DevSecOps Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economy

India sets target of USD 400 billion merchandise export

By Shailesh YadavNew Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India has set a target of USD 400 billion merchandise exports for 2021-22, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. "In collaboration with private industry, MSME sector, engineering, agriculture, automobile, steel sector, we have set an export target of USD...
Technology

"6 tech innovation platforms launched"

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Friday informed that six technology innovation platforms were launched for the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India. "Launched six technology innovation platforms that will help derive India-specific solutions in the capital goods...
Software

Backup Restore Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Microsoft, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Backup Restore Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Backup Restore Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
New York City, NY

China cyber watchdog investigates ride-hailing app Didi

China's cyber watchdog said Friday it is investigating homegrown ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing over "cybersecurity" concerns, a day after it raised more than $4.4 billion in a bumper New York IPO. The announcement comes as China's tech giants - including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan - have been swept up in...