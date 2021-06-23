LEI Everywhere(TM) Increases Availability of Legal Entity Identifiers With Easier Registration and Lower Cost
Leading LEI Issuer Ubisecure launches new solution for Financial Institutions and Service Providers to solve LEI issuance automation for clients. LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ubisecure, through its automated RapidLEI service, has quickly become the most popular Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Issuer worldwide, issuing more than 1 in 5 new LEIs every month. Today, the company announces its next LEI innovation with the launch of LEI Everywhere™.www.buffalonynews.net