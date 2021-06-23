Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Knights Fall, Face Do Or Die Game Six

By Mr. Syd
jammin1057.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights turned in a lackluster performance on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena and fell 4-1 to Montreal in a semifinal playoff game. The Canadiens now lead the series 3-2 with game six on Thursday night in Montreal. The Knights had hoped to take game five and put themselves in a position to advance to the Stanley Cup final but now face a must win game to stay alive. Montreal goalie Carey Price was once again outstanding, making 26 saves. Max Pacioretty tallied the lone goal for Vegas. Montreal led 3-0 before Pacioretty’s third period goal. So it comes down to a win or go home game on Thursday night on the road. If Vegas can pull out the win, game seven will be Saturday at 5pm at T-Mobile. Let’s hope the Knights can get it to that point…we’ll take a game seven at home.

jammin1057.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Max Pacioretty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#New York City#Knights Fall#T Mobile#Kcep 88 1#Beasley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Jordan Willis: Suspended six games

Willis received a six-game suspension Thursday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. In seven games with the 49ers last year, Willis tallied 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 183 snaps. The 26-year-old will still be able to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, but he'll miss the first six regular-season games.
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights visit Canadiens in Game 4

Try to even Semifinals after overtime loss; Point extends streak in Lightning defeat. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2021 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Sunday and there was one Saturday. On Tap. There is one game on the...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens Game Day: Golden Knights put an end to Habs' OT streak

The Canadiens’ record of 10 straight overtime wins in the playoffs from their last Stanley Cup championship in 1993 won’t be matched this year. After winning their first four OT games this year, the Canadiens’ streak came to an end Sunday night when they lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
NHLNBC Sports

Fleury, Lehner and the Golden Knights’ big Game 5 decision

When it comes to his goaltending decisions Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer has not been afraid to make a bold, and maybe even controversial, move. Over the past two years he has been rotating Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner in and out of the lineup at different (and unexpected) times. He rolled with Lehner as his starter a year ago, and has twice this postseason (including Sunday’s Game 4 win) sent Fleury to the bench in favor of Lehner even though the former has had a very strong postseason.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Report: Golden Knights to start Robin Lehner in Game 4 vs. Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to start Robin Lehner in net for Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. Lehner, who has played just four games since early May, including one post-season appearance against the Colorado Avalanche on May 30, which the Golden Knights lost 7-1.
NHLNHL

Stephenson game-time decision for Golden Knights in Game 5 vs. Canadiens

Injured forward has missed past three with Vegas looking for spark on offense. Chandler Stephenson is a game-time decision for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN, TVAS), coach Peter DeBoer said. The first-line...
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game 4 recap: Deserve’s got nothin’ to do with it

In a series that has seen several dramatic storylines in its opening games, Game 4 looked to add yet another chapter. In Game 3, the Montreal Canadiens pulled off an almost miraculous comeback, stealing the game in overtime thanks to a brace of goals from Josh Anderson. One of them was aided by a gaffe of the ages by Marc-Andre Fleury, but it was an all-world game by Carey Price that helped secure the victory for Montreal.
NBAYardbarker

Update: Game Six Recap

The Utah Jazz looked like a well-oiled machine during the first half of Friday night's game. Donovan Mitchell played with a grit and determination that warrants a standing ovation, and Jordan Clarkson outscored the Clippers by himself in the second quarter. The Jazz took a 22-point lead into halftime with every ounce of Momentum in their favor. A long-range three pointer from Mitchell straight out of halftime to put the Jazz ahead by 25 made game seven feel like a certainty.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ Gritty Game 4 Win

There are times in life where you meet a fork in the road. Sometimes it’s when you have to decide on a career or choice of school. Other times it may be involving some type of romantic relationship. Whatever the case may be, the choice you make is often met with much thought. I find myself in a similar paradox; one that plots two of my favourite teams against one another. It is true, I cover the Vegas Golden Knights here for The Hockey Writers since Nov 2020, and over the course of this time, I have grown a keen fondness for the team from Sin City. They play hockey, in my humble opinion, the way hockey should be played; fast, heavy, and with swagger. They have every exciting attribute you could want out of a team. Although the Golden Knight have kindled my interest, they are no match for the love of my life; the Montreal Canadiens.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights on comeback wins in playoffs: ‘We don’t quit’

The Golden Knights are one step closer to the Stanley Cup than they got last season. They got their second win in their NHL semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday after losing to the Dallas Stars in five games in the 2020 Western Conference Final. The reason the...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders are historically survivors in Coliseum do-or-die games

Players and coaches recite the usual talking points of one shift, one period at a time and not looking ahead to the big picture. But even if there’s the same mentality, there’s a different feel in elimination games. How can there not be? Another loss and the season and everything a team has worked for since Day 1 of training camp is suddenly over.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Knights Postpone Sundays Game Due To Inclement Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights have postponed their game against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on June 20th due to the possibility of inclement weather. Knights officials say the match was originally scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte. Officials say a makeup date will be announced at...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

GJ Rockies' six-game win streak ended by Great Falls

The Grand Junction Rockies looked to be on their way to a seventh straight win Friday night at Suplizio Field, leading 6-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning. A six-run inning by the Voyagers (13-17) tied the game before a rain delay and Great Falls' bats stayed hot after play resumed in an 18-7 victory. Chris Caffey's RBI single in the seventh inning broke the 6-6 tie and the Voyagers scored twice more in the inning, added three runs in the eighth and broke open the game with a six-run ninth inning.
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Blog: Golden Knights fall to Canadiens in Game 5, one game from elimination

The Golden Knights are in trouble. That much is clear after a Game 5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on home ice. Vegas was blanked through two periods on Tuesday, and by the time the puck went in the Montreal net it was too big of a deficit to overcome. The Golden Knights lost 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena, falling to 3-2 in the series.
NHLNHL

Suzuki boosts Canadiens, haunts Golden Knights in Game 5

Center's three points help defeat team that drafted him in 2017. Nick Suzuki had a huge smile as he celebrated scoring the final goal in the Montreal Canadiens' 4-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday. The raw emotion on his...