Knights Fall, Face Do Or Die Game Six
The Vegas Golden Knights turned in a lackluster performance on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena and fell 4-1 to Montreal in a semifinal playoff game. The Canadiens now lead the series 3-2 with game six on Thursday night in Montreal. The Knights had hoped to take game five and put themselves in a position to advance to the Stanley Cup final but now face a must win game to stay alive. Montreal goalie Carey Price was once again outstanding, making 26 saves. Max Pacioretty tallied the lone goal for Vegas. Montreal led 3-0 before Pacioretty’s third period goal. So it comes down to a win or go home game on Thursday night on the road. If Vegas can pull out the win, game seven will be Saturday at 5pm at T-Mobile. Let’s hope the Knights can get it to that point…we’ll take a game seven at home.jammin1057.com