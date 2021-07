A celebration of life service for Sue Stream, age 73, of Chariton will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Community Church.