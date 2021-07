LONDON – Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination ImmersionÒ experiences – announced a series of new leadership hires across multiple departments, furthering the brand’s mission to grow. As the cruise industry prepares to bounce back, Azamara is building out key sectors of its internal team as it continues to stand up the brand as an independent organisation and plans for future expansion with its addition of Azamara Onward in 2022.