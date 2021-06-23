Cancel
Ecofin Announces Appointments to Newly Formed Advisory Board

buffalonynews.net
 10 days ago

Industry leaders partnering to help expand the firm's role as a catalytic, global impact leader. LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ecofin, a sustainable investment manager, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board and the five business executives who sit upon it. The Advisory Board is comprised of distinguished sustainable finance community leaders who will provide strategic counsel and utilize their experience to amplify Ecofin's impact as a sustainable specialist. This accomplished group will provide further oversight to Ecofin's focus on sustainability and impact objectives.

