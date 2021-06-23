Cancel
Rio Dell, CA

Rio Dell council declares drought emergency, asks for voluntary water use reductions

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release from the city of Rio Dell:. At a special meeting held on Tuesday, June 22nd the Rio Dell City Council voted to declare a drought emergency. The declaration calls for a series of voluntary reductions in water use in order to ease pressure on the waters of the Eel River. The Council also directed that the City’s alternative groundwater well site be activated to diversify the water supply and reduce surface water intake from the river.

