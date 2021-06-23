NBA playoffs, free agent/trade decisions for all 30 teams, Portland connections to the ‘Valley Oop,’ Detroit wins draft lottery: NBA news and notes
After Deandre Ayton flushed the “Valley Oop,” the ensuing bedlam subsided and the Phoenix Suns walked away with an improbable 104-103 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, many Portland Trail Blazers fans couldn’t help but think: That sure looked familiar. Indeed, the stunning game-winning out-of-bounds alley-oop lob...www.oregonlive.com