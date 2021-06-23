NBA playoffs, free agent/trade decisions for all 30 teams, Portland connections to the ‘Valley Oop,’ Detroit wins draft lottery: NBA news and notes

Fans of Team USA should not expect to see LeBron James wearing red, white and blue again, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on Wednesday. “You know, Father Time takes its toll,” Colangelo said of the 36-year-old star. “… If you’re a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it’s a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he’s got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over.”