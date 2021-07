Jada Ellis of Manchester Township High School still has plenty of running to do before she graduates later this month. The senior sprinter has swept the 100- and 200-meter races in the county, Shore Conference and sectional championship meets and now has her sights set on the Group 2 meet this weekend at Franklin High School and then hopefully the Meet of Champions. Ellis, who has had a record-setting high school career, is the Shore Sports Network/92.7 WOBM Athlete of the Month award-winner for May.