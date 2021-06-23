Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Gets Special Fantasia Fest Screening

By Jamie Lang
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival got an early 25th birthday present in the form of James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad,” which will receive a special screening on Aug. 4, the day before Fantasia officially kicks off with the world premiere of Julien Knafo’s zombie thriller “Brain Freeze.” Gunn is a long-time friend of the fest, having first attended in 1997 before later returning for the Canadian premiere of his Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

www.greenwichtime.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sion Sono
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#The Suicide Squad#Suicide Squad#Canadian#Uruguayan#Japanese#North American#Office Royale#Annecy#Studio 4 C#Festival Scope#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
Country
Singapore
Related
LotteryGreenwichTime

BFI Sets Fund for Distribution of International Films

The British Film Institute (BFI) has revealed a one-year fund worth £500,000 ($690,000) to support the U.K. distribution of international titles. The funding comes by way of the National Lottery and will be administered by the BFI Audience Fund. It is aimed at supporting exhibitors and distributors in the wake of the pandemic and aims to bring in exciting, new films to British audiences.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Forbes

It’s Getting More Likely The Japanese Would Fight For Taiwan

Japanese authorities, increasingly worried about China’s determination to invade and forcibly “reunify” Taiwan, reportedly asked American officials to share U.S. plans for defending Taiwan. That’s the bombshell news from Financial Times reporters Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille. The Americans “demurred,” Sevastopulo and Hille wrote, “because it wanted to focus on...
WorldGreenwichTime

Skateboarder to be Britain's youngest Summer Olympian

LONDON (AP) — Skateboarder Sky Brown will become Britain's youngest Summer Olympian in Tokyo and hopes to inspire other girls. Brown will be 13 years, 11 days old when the Olympics open on July 23, surpassing the British record of Margery Hinton, who was 31 days older when she swam in Amsterdam in 1928.
PhotographyGreenwichTime

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
CyclingGreenwichTime

Woodruff out, Huck in for US mountain bike team in Tokyo

U.S. mountain bike champion Chloe Woodruff withdrew from the American team headed to the Olympics this month and was replaced by Erin Huck, who will join teammates Kate Courtney and Haley Batten on the course near Tokyo. USA Cycling announced the move in a statement Thursday. It wasn't known whether...
Theater & DanceGreenwichTime

Inside the Rise of Amapiano, the Genre that's Taking Over South Africa and Coming to a Dance Floor Near You

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July-August issue of the magazine. At Afropunk’s 2019 New Year’s Eve festival in South Africa, DJ Moma was scheduled to play a 45-minute set following headliner Solange Knowles. He knew exactly what to do. The DJ, born Mohamed Hamad in Sudan and raised between Paris and Queens, had frequently traveled to South Africa, immersing himself in the country’s music scene. Roughly 20,000 fans were gathered at Johannesburg’s Constitution Hill, formerly the site of a detention center that held Nelson and Winnie Mandela. “I started playing trap. They loved it. I went into some Afrobeats, they loved it,” says Moma. “And then I just said, ‘Are my yanos in the building?’”
Economynewsbrig.com

Drug dealers try to woo eco-conscious users with ‘woke coke’

This is not what they meant when they said Coke was putting “woke politics over consumer Interests.”. It’s no secret that corporations tout certain PC beliefs to protect their bottom line. However, now even the black market is following suit: Drug dealers are hawking “ethically sourced cocaine” to woo eco-minded Westerners seeking a guilt-free trip.
MilitaryUSNI News

The Navy Must Hide in Plain Sight

The attack had been years in the making, but the sailors on the USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) had no way of knowing it. For the bridge team, time seemed to grind to a halt. Amid the myriad alarms and the captain shouting at everyone, the officer of the deck knew only that the ship seemed to have suffered a catastrophic power failure in the middle of the South China Sea.1 Down in the combat information center, the scene was dark—literally. A few sailors managed to turn on flashlights and battle lanterns, but the darkness was foreboding.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Chinese Navy’s Worst Nightmare: A Submarine Crew Suffocated to Death

On April 25, 2003, the crew of a Chinese fishing boat noticed a strange sight—a periscope drifting listlessly above the surface of the water. The fishermen notified the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) which promptly dispatched two vessels to investigate. At first, the PLAN believed the contact to be an...