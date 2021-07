Senna Linn Fisher Kono was born October 28, 1935 to Frank J. and Beulah M. (Bates) Fisher in Newton, Iowa. Senna grew up in Newton, graduating from Newton Senior High School with the class of 1954. During those years, Senna was a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, earning the Grand Cross of Color, the organization’s highest honor. Senna also played violin in the high school orchestra.