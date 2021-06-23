Treatibles Extra Strength Soft Chewables

Let me pick up from where I left off in the last column. Aside from the many lethal attacks, bites, stings, etc., however, there is another aspect to consider. Less aggressive and non-lethal exotics, like some species of birds and many small mammals, are just not designed for indoor residencies. First, there is the issue of veterinary care. All “pet” animals, exotic or not, require adequate wellness care (such as food, water, a suitable living environment, regular veterinary check-ups), as well as veterinary care when they are ailing. Exotic vets are few and far between; most vets will not take the risk of dealing with exotics. If you find one, they will most likely be specialized in one exotic type, such as birds or snakes. Try finding a vet for your sick Vietnamese centipede!