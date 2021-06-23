Who Are The Best Players Available For The Kraken (Part 1)

We are now less than a month away from the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. It's my assumption we will start to see teams making deals with the Kraken after the Stanley Cup Playoffs are complete. That isn't to say that GM Ron Francis isn't currently talking to other teams. Reports are already out that not only is the Seattle GM trying to make deals, but other GM's are shocked at what he is asking for. I love hearing that. Ron Francis should be playing hardball with these teams that are up against the cap and sweating to figure out a way to get out of their self inflicted messes.