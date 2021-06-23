Places to Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks in Vegas
From a water park in Henderson to resort rooftops on the Strip, there are several places across the valley to watch fireworks shows on July 4. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that the ARIA Resort, Caesars Palace, Resorts World, The Strat, Treasure Island and the Venetian will all participate in a Fourth of July “fireworks spectacular.” The show should be visible from anywhere on the Strip and will begin at 11 p.m.jammin1057.com