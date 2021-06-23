Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Produce and Star in Pop-Tart Origin Story 'Unfrosted' for Netflix

By Angelique Jackson
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat goes great with coffee? Pop Tarts — naturally. After the success of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Netflix has nabbed Jerry Seinfeld’s latest venture, a new movie about the creation of the Pop Tart. Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in the comedy, titled “Unfrosted.”. More from Variety. The...

