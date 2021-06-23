Will Robinette

William (Will) Joseph Robinette, Jr., 47, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett and owner/operator of Fuller Paving. Will was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist where he taught Sunday School and drove the bus route. He loved being a coach and mentor to young people, even when they had games on Sunday, he would make sure to have devotions with the kids before the games. Will loved serving the Lord and putting Jesus first in everything he did. He loved his family and spending time with them. Will was a loving, compassionate man who will be missed dearly.