Nathalie Emmanuel details struggle with body image: "We just beat ourselves up"

WBAL Radio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathalie Emmanuel is opening up about her journey to self-love. Speaking with Women's Health for their July/August issue cover story, the F9 and former Game of Thrones star reflects on the moment when she realized she needed to change her point-of-view on her body image and stop the negative self talk cycle.

www.wbal.com
