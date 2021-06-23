Olivia Rodrigo streaming ‘SOUR Prom’ concert film

Olivia Rodrigo appears to be "happier" than ever. On top of releasing her debut album, Sour, in May and dominating the music charts, the 18-year-old singer reportedly has a new man in her life. While attending the Space Jam 2 premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on June 29, Olivia sparked romance rumors with producer Adam Faze when they were spotted cuddling in line. According to E! News, Olivia brought Adam as her plus-one to the event and introduced him as "her boyfriend" to fellow party-goers. "Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night," a source told the publication. "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all." It's unclear when the duo started dating, but according to the insider, they "met through industry friends" a few months ago. "It's only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."