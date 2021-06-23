Cancel
Olivia Rodrigo streaming ‘SOUR Prom’ concert film

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo released her extremely likeable debut album, SOUR, in May, and while we're still waiting for word of a tour supporting it, she's now announced a new concert film, SOUR Prom, that will stream on Tuesday, June 29 at 11:30 PM ET on YouTube, and below. It's being billed as the "ultimate alternative prom experience" and will feature Olivia performing songs from SOUR. There's also a SOUR Prom Pre-Party, starting at 11 PM ET, where she'll answer questions and share "behind the scenes stories about SOUR Prom." Special merch will be available on her online store following the stream.

Olivia Rodrigo
