Olivia Rodrigo streaming ‘SOUR Prom’ concert film
Olivia Rodrigo released her extremely likeable debut album, SOUR, in May, and while we're still waiting for word of a tour supporting it, she's now announced a new concert film, SOUR Prom, that will stream on Tuesday, June 29 at 11:30 PM ET on YouTube, and below. It's being billed as the "ultimate alternative prom experience" and will feature Olivia performing songs from SOUR. There's also a SOUR Prom Pre-Party, starting at 11 PM ET, where she'll answer questions and share "behind the scenes stories about SOUR Prom." Special merch will be available on her online store following the stream.www.brooklynvegan.com